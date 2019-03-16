ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $333.23 on Friday. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $274.02 and a 1-year high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.37.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,376,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.16, for a total value of $7,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,408,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 65,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,091,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,585,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.