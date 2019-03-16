Ability (ABIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 713,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 460,817 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.81.

Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 26th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ability stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.93% of Ability worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

