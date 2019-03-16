Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 525,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 11,988,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,097. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $428,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock worth $14,085,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

