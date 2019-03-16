$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will post sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immune Design’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 million. Immune Design reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.88 million, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immune Design.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMDZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Immune Design presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of Immune Design stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. Immune Design has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Immune Design by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Immune Design by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immune Design during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Immune Design by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

