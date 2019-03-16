7,800 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

AMC opened at $14.50 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

