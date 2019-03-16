$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $75.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $58.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $332.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $344.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $406.99 million, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $452.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $38,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $63,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,222 shares of company stock worth $2,037,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 335,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

