72,880 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Purchased by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 72,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Sensata Technologies news, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,600 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

