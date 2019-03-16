600 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Shares of PBE stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “600 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/600-shares-in-invesco-dynamic-biotechnology-genome-etf-pbe-acquired-by-lehman-derafelo-financial-resources-llc.html.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.