5,703 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,483,000 after purchasing an additional 477,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “5,703 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/5703-shares-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-purchased-by-semmax-financial-advisors-inc.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.