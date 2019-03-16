5,703 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,483,000 after purchasing an additional 477,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.
Kimberly Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
