$556.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $556.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $553.70 million and the highest is $558.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $492.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.15 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $386,155.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 721,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

