$55.75 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post $55.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.98 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $36.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $246.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $296.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.22 million, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $327.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $21.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,968. The company has a market capitalization of $788.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $147,638.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.