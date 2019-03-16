4,507 Shares in Marriott International Inc (MAR) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Marriott International comprises about 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,107,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,193.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,410 shares of company stock worth $3,432,989. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Marriott International stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

