441,515 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $15.52 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

