400,000 Shares in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT) Acquired by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 68,757 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on HSDT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

HSDT stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

