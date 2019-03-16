3,302 Shares in S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Purchased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,446,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,642 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,553,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $203.18 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

