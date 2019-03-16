2,433 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

VTI stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

