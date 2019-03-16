22nd Century Group (XXII) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We believe it is most likely the NPRM on mandating a non-addictive level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes will wait for a new Commissioner.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Separately, TheStreet raised 22nd Century Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

XXII traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 2,132,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,228. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

