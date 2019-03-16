22nd Century Group (XXII) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
“We believe it is most likely the NPRM on mandating a non-addictive level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes will wait for a new Commissioner.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.
Separately, TheStreet raised 22nd Century Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
