$215.14 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report $215.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $217.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,064,000. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,958. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

