20,856 Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,167,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

