$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. eBay also reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,736.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 463,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 437,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,358,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $66,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,327,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 8,545.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 180,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 178,258 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 24,452,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,942,266. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

