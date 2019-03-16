1,911 Shares in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $756.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

