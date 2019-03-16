$191.35 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce $191.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.13 million and the lowest is $161.98 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $242.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $789.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.40 million to $800.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $842.00 million, with estimates ranging from $789.18 million to $874.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 93.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,637. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.01.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply