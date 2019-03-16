$191.35 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce $191.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.13 million and the lowest is $161.98 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $242.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $789.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.40 million to $800.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $842.00 million, with estimates ranging from $789.18 million to $874.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 93.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,637. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

