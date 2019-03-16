17,600 Shares in Masco Corp (MAS) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Masco by 2,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982,170 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $487,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Masco to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

