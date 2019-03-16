$15.57 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $15.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.51 million and the highest is $16.81 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 million to $70.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.07 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $66.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

AJX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. 89,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,573. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

