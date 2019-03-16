141 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19,711.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $96,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

Shares of BLK opened at $433.55 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $573.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

