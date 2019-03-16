13,793 Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 455.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 647,509 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 867,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,469,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 326,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,503.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/13793-shares-in-hersha-hospitality-trust-ht-purchased-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.