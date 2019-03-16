11,368 Shares in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,486,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,392 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 176.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 987,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 630,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,809,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,124,000 after purchasing an additional 504,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $215.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.11 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

