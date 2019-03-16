11,081 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $3.92 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of -1.05.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on Gold Fields and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

