10,023 Shares in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Total System Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,134,000 after acquiring an additional 900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 593,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Total System Services by 699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 344,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Total System Services by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after acquiring an additional 326,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSS opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

