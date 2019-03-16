$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 193,194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 627,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,586. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

