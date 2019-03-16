-$0.28 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EIDX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 1,156,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,527. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

