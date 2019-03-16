$0.22 EPS Expected for Healthequity Inc (HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Healthequity reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup set a $102.00 target price on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,090. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,099. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.