$0.17 EPS Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop also reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,227. Vipshop has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,277,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,883 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vipshop by 18.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,167,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,530,000 after acquiring an additional 230,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

