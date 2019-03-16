$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.03. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $3,906,472 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,836,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,162,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,984,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

