Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,229,390 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 15th total of 56,548,186 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,334,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ZNGA stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,808 shares in the company, valued at $147,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,648 over the last 90 days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/zynga-inc-znga-short-interest-down-23-6-in-february.html.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.