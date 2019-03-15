Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Tops $0.0004

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. Zurcoin has a total market cap of $33,230.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

