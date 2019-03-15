Zoomba (ZBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,414.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Zoomba has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $18,414.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 13,463,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,949,756 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

