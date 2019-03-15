Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/zomedica-pharmaceuticals-zom-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1-08.html.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.