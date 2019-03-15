ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $82,322.00

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $82,322.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.02297462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00494229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024360 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021405 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011296 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 56,685,350 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

