Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) CMO Sells $294,296.90 in Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 496,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $130.79 and a one year high of $216.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

