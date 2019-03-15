Zebi (ZCO) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $3.16 million and $157,976.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, DDEX, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00382671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.01719514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00235889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005016 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

