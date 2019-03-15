Zagg (ZAGG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zagg from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Zagg alerts:

Shares of ZAGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 8,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,106. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Zagg had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zagg will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zagg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.