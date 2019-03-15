Zacks: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.53. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 109.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5,484.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

