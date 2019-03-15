Zacks: PAR Technology Co. (PAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PAR Technology an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts recently commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 58,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,462. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $399.82 million, a PE ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 0.01.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
