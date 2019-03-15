Zacks: Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Legacy Housing an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Mark E. Bennett bought 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Knott David M bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides services for the transport of mobile homes; offers wholesale financing services to dealers and mobile home parks; and provides retail financing services to consumers.

