Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Hold

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

