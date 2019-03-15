Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Residential (EQR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Residential is poised for growth amid economic recovery and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation and creation of households. The company’s fourth-2018 results reflected enhanced same-store net operating income (NOI). However, casualty losses from its Washington, D.C. portfolio and transaction activity in recent years had a negative impact. Moreover, new apartment supply across its markets is expected to continue putting pressure on new lease rates, occupancy and retention and lead to use of high concessions as well. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been marginally revised downward in two months’ time.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Equity Residential stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $34,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,195 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6,420.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,246,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,566 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,319,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

