Zacks Investment Research Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

TGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Santander cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

TGS stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

