Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 224.75, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $138,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 18,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $958,443.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,265. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

