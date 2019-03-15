Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 229,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.17). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,824.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 5,446 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $96,285.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,197.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,446 shares of company stock valued at $114,697. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,651,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after buying an additional 341,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,245,000 after buying an additional 519,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,395,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 223.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 241,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

